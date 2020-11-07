Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week. Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo. Carson continues to be bothered by a foot sprain, while Hyde is dealing with a hamstring injury. Hyde’s status was in doubt from the start of the week, but Seattle was hopeful Carson would practice late in the week and have a chance to play. Carson ended up sitting out all week. Safety Jamal Adams will return for Seattle after missing the past four games.

UNDATED (AP) — The season opener scheduled for Saturday between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City was canceled following a request from the Utes due to what the Pac-12 said were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players. The cancellation is the second in two days for the Pac-12, which is just preparing to kick off a seven-game football season after watching while other conferences began playing in recent weeks. The game between Washington and California was also canceled.

UNDATED (AP) — Sue Bird says she was one of many women intimidated by the process of freezing their eggs, nearly paralyzed by the stigma so long associated with the decision. That changed in 2019 for the 40-year-old WNBA champion. Bird froze her eggs in December 2019. Bird is among a half-dozen WNBA players who have frozen their eggs according to the players union. The procedure is now covered in the current CBA that was ratified in February. Dr. Nichole M. Barker of Seattle Reproductive Medicine. The doctor says Bird is “really helping to take down the stigma of ’if I do this I don’t want anyone to know about it.‴

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Rapids are in the MLS playoffs for the first time since 2016. They made it to the postseason even after missing five games because of a coronavirus outbreak. Major League Soccer heads into Decision Day on Sunday with some surprises, including the Rapids. Decision Day is the last day of the Major League Soccer regular season. The games are all played at the same time in each of the two conferences.