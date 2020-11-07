Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho Supreme Court eyes state’s public defender system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare the state’s public defender system inadequate under the U.S. Constitution and order the state to fix it. The attorney told justices Friday that the state’s justice system doesn’t ensure adequate funding and representation for poor people tried for crimes as required by the Sixth Amendment. But an attorney for the state says lawmakers have approved about $30 million in recent years to improve the system, and that the state is meeting its requirements to adequately defend people who can’t afford an attorney. The court didn’t immediately issue a ruling.

Idaho sees record COVID-19 cases, full hospitals and now flu

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state panel of medical experts are asking Idaho’s governor for a statewide mask mandate, hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients and the week has been marked with record numbers of new cases and deaths. Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that so far, at least 671 Idaho residents have died from the coronavirus, and more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported both Wednesday and Thursday. More than 69,500 Idaho residents have been confirmed to have the illness since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, Idaho health officials have reported the first two flu deaths of the season, in older residents who also had COVID-19.

New, continuing unemployment claims climb slightly in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho’s unemployment claims climbed slightly, with 3,919 people filing for new unemployment benefits during the last week of October — about 57 more than the previous week. The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits also ticked up slightly for the first time since early May, increasing by 1% in the week ending Oct. 31. More than 8,100 people requested continued unemployment benefits in the last week of October, compared to nearly 72,000 at the start of May. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate wasn’t available yet, but September’s adjusted rate for Idaho was 6.1%.

Hot spring chicken: 3 cited for Yellowstone culinary caper

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring has landed three people in hot water. Yellowstone officials say a park ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. Court documents show that Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident. Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. They’re banned from Yellowstone for two years. Reached Thursday, Eric Roberts offered an explanation: “Make dinner,” he said.

Colorado agency says it’s planning on wolf reintroduction

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s wildlife agency says it considers a ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state to have passed after a group that opposes the initiative conceded the race and after the agency consulted with the office of Gov. Jared Polis. An announcement by Colorado Parks and Wildlife that it would begin planning for an eventual restoration of wolves in the state came even though thousands of ballots are still uncounted and another group opposed to the initiative said it was not conceding. Coloradans Protecting Wildlife and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association issued statements saying it appeared that the initiative would succeed. Other opposition groups made no such declaration.