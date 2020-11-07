Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon officials announce new COVID-19 restrictions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Following a record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities. The updated safety measures, which begin Nov. 11, include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people. These pause measures will be in effect for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.

Investigators withhold details after deputies kill Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A week after deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation, law enforcement officials have yet to clarify whether he fired a handgun at officers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they also have not released the names of the three Clark County deputies who fired on Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in a US Bank parking lot in Hazel Dell on Oct. 30. And they have not disclosed if detectives found drugs on Peterson or in the car where authorities say they first encountered him. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office this week ruled Peterson’s death a homicide and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Portland, Oregon commissioner’s home vandalized after vote

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say vandals in Portland threw flares and paint-filled balloons at the house of a city commissioner for Oregon’s largest city after he cast the deciding vote against cutting $18 million from city’s police budget. The vandalism happened late Thursday night after 60 people protesting Commissioner Dan Ryan’s vote marched to his home. Some in the crowd also smashed a window and broke planters. Police declared a riot that allows officers to use more aggressive than normal police tactics. Two people were arrested. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department says it was the fourth time that this week that Ryan’s home was targeted.

Republican Herrera Beutler wins a 6th term in Congress

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has won a sixth term in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Herrera Beutler fended off a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in a rematch of the 2018 election. Long conceded the race on Wednesday, and The Associated Press called it Thursday, with Herrera Beutler leading by about 10 percentage points. It was the state’s most expensive congressional race. The campaign focused on policy differences that mirrored those between Republicans and Democrats nationally _ over health care, climate change, taxes and police reform, among other issues.

Portland, Oregon rejects bid to cut $18M more from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon have rejected a budget amendment that would have slashed another $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau and shifted the money to the city’s pandemic response. The commission voted in June to cut nearly $16 million from the police — eliminating school resource officers, transit police and a gun violence reduction unit — and the force has also suffered pandemic-related budget cuts. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who won a second term on Tuesday, said he was committed to holding police accountable and to racial justice but couldn’t support an amendment that would require layoffs.

Oregon shatters daily COVID-19 case record with 805 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, shattering the state’s previous daily record of 600. Officials described the increased spread of COVID-19 in the state as “unprecedented” and occurring “more rapidly” than they had hoped. In addition, health officials said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests last week was 8.5%. Officials said that these increase in numbers leads them to believe “the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks.”

Oregon man charged with conspiring to aid Islamic State

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man was indicted after authorities said he supported the Islamic State group by distributing articles on how to kill and maim with a knife and encouraging readers to carry out attacks. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar appeared in federal court in Portland on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and providing such support, Mothafar, who has physical disabilities and uses a wheelchair, was released on condition that he limit travel and the use of electronic devices. The federal public defender appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.