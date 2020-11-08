Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority On Saturday reported 988 new, confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, a new daily record by nearly 200 cases. Thirteen additional deaths were reported. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 729 and the total number of confirmed infections is more than 49,500. On Friday state officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating reports that a circuit court judge is endangering the health of workers and jurors by ignoring a statewide mask mandate in his courtroom. The Oregonian/OregonianLive reports in a story on Saturday that Washington County Circuit Judge Charles Bailey describes the mask mandate as a “nanny state” requirement. He doesn’t wear a face covering and isn’t requiring others to do so in his Hillsboro courtroom. Bailey told attorneys and jurors in the Oct. 29 recording of the proceedings that it was up to them whether they wanted to wear a mask. The incident occurred as coronavirus infections surge in the state.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Following a record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities. The updated safety measures, which begin Nov. 11, include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people. These pause measures will be in effect for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A week after deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation, law enforcement officials have yet to clarify whether he fired a handgun at officers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they also have not released the names of the three Clark County deputies who fired on Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in a US Bank parking lot in Hazel Dell on Oct. 30. And they have not disclosed if detectives found drugs on Peterson or in the car where authorities say they first encountered him. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office this week ruled Peterson’s death a homicide and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.