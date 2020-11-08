Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Shough picked up where Justin Herbert left off, throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown and running for another score to lead No. 12 Oregon to a 35-14 victory over short-handed Stanford on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Stanford was hurt before game even kicked off when it was announced that starting quarterback Davis Mills was unavailable. Receiver Connor Wedington and defensive end Trey LaBounty were also listed as unavailable because of COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols. Stanford did not specify whether the players had tested positive, but Wedington said on Twitter that he tested negative. Shough completed 17 of 26 passes with one interception, and ran for 85 yards.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut, leading Washington State to a 38-28 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both schools. De Laura, a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman from Honolulu, completed 18 of 33 passes for 227 yards and also rushed for 43 yards. Deon McIntosh had 147 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Cougars. Tristan Gebbia passed for 329 yards and a touchdown, and Jermar Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores, but it wasn’t enough for the Beavers, who haven’t had a winning season since 2013.