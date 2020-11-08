AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Nov. 09 PACCAR Inc: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Friday, Nov. 13 PASS Summit held virtually – PASS Summit, the world’s largest conference for SQL Server and BI technical education and business networking

Weblinks: http://www.sqlpass.org/, https://twitter.com/sqlpass

Contacts: PASS, info@sqlpass.com, 1 604 899 6009

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 10 Starbucks Corp: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118