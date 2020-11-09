BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EU EUROPE US BOEING

BRUSSELS — The European Union said Monday it would impose tariffs on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal aid for plane maker Boeing — but expressed hope that trade ties would improve once President Donald Trump leaves office. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 890 words.

MICROSOFT DIGITAL CURRENCY THEFT

SEATTLE — A former Microsoft worker was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency — money authorities said he used to buy a $160,000 car and a lakefront home. SENT: 200 words.

OFFICERS SHOT SUBURBAN SEATTLE

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two King County deputies were shot in suburban Seattle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. SENT: 140 words. Developing.

TRIBES DAM REMOVAL

SEATTLE — Tribal leaders in northern Washington state have announced an effort to determine the feasibility and costs associated with removal of a dam that has not generated electricity since 1958. SENT: 460 words. With AP photos.

FOREST PLAN SKAGIT RIVER WATERSHED

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources has made public its forest action plan for the year and identified the Skagit River watershed as a priority. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

BKC WASHINGTON STATE PREVIEW

Kyle Smith’s first season at Washington State was better than expected. Keeping the Cougars moving forward means building on that success in Year 2 with a number of key players having moved on. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

BKC WASHINGTON PREVIEW

SEATTLE — The first two seasons went almost perfectly for Mike Hopkins. A season for building a foundation and trust was followed by a season where everything meshed and Washington won a Pac-12 regular-season title and made a return to the NCAA Tournament. By Tim Booth. SENT: 720 words. With AP photos.

BKC PAC 12 PREVIEW

The Pac-12 expected to get six, maybe even a record-tying seven teams, into last season’s NCAA Tournament. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

BKC T25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Just about the only thing Gonzaga has left to accomplish under Mark Few is win a national championship. The ’Zags scratched another first off the list Monday: They will open the season at No. 1. SENT: 850 words.

IN BRIEF

MAN ASSAULTS WOMAN FLIGHT: Man convicted of sexual assault on flight gets prison.

GRAY WOLVES ENDANGERED: Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US.

ELECTROCUTION FATAL: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in electrical accident.

ALASKA AIRLINES CEO: Alaska Airlines CEO to retire in March, replaced by insider.

PORTLAND STREET RACING: Street racing: Portland police make arrests, tow cars

WILDFIRE CAMERA NETWORK: Wildfire spotting network grows to 610 cameras in California.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED: Man crossing highway hit by 2 vehicles and killed.