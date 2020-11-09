Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. That includes a record 1,403 new cases on Saturday as the pandemic’s surge sweeps the state. The Idaho Statesman reports that Idaho’s seven-day moving average also reached an all-time high of just over 1,102 cases per day. That’s an increase of more than 33% since Nov. 1, when it was 824 per day. The numbers come after a state panel of medical experts asked Republican Gov. Brad Little for a statewide mask mandate last week. Health officials worry that hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare the state’s public defender system inadequate under the U.S. Constitution and order the state to fix it. The attorney told justices Friday that the state’s justice system doesn’t ensure adequate funding and representation for poor people tried for crimes as required by the Sixth Amendment. But an attorney for the state says lawmakers have approved about $30 million in recent years to improve the system, and that the state is meeting its requirements to adequately defend people who can’t afford an attorney. The court didn’t immediately issue a ruling.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state panel of medical experts are asking Idaho’s governor for a statewide mask mandate, hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients and the week has been marked with record numbers of new cases and deaths. Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that so far, at least 671 Idaho residents have died from the coronavirus, and more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported both Wednesday and Thursday. More than 69,500 Idaho residents have been confirmed to have the illness since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, Idaho health officials have reported the first two flu deaths of the season, in older residents who also had COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho’s unemployment claims climbed slightly, with 3,919 people filing for new unemployment benefits during the last week of October — about 57 more than the previous week. The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits also ticked up slightly for the first time since early May, increasing by 1% in the week ending Oct. 31. More than 8,100 people requested continued unemployment benefits in the last week of October, compared to nearly 72,000 at the start of May. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate wasn’t available yet, but September’s adjusted rate for Idaho was 6.1%.