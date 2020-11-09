Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Citing a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has rescinded an executive order that put state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police under a unified command structure in Portland to handle election-related unrest. Brown cited a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations in her Sunday announcement. The order had authorized the use of the Oregon National Guard to help local law enforcement if necessary. After election polls closed on Nov. 3, protesters in Portland had smashed windows at businesses and hurled objects at officers. Police arrested at least 10 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 874 new coronavirus cases Sunday. That’s the second-highest daily total of the pandemic following a record 988 cases reported on Saturday. One new death was recorded Sunday. At least 730 state residents have died of the coronavirus and the total number of infections has surpassed 49,500. Oregon’s totals come as the U.S. set another record for the daily number of coronavirus cases Saturday, reporting more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths. State officials plan new restrictions in at least five counties starting Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority On Saturday reported 988 new, confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, a new daily record by nearly 200 cases. Thirteen additional deaths were reported. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 729 and the total number of confirmed infections is more than 49,500. On Friday state officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating reports that a circuit court judge is endangering the health of workers and jurors by ignoring a statewide mask mandate in his courtroom. The Oregonian/OregonianLive reports in a story on Saturday that Washington County Circuit Judge Charles Bailey describes the mask mandate as a “nanny state” requirement. He doesn’t wear a face covering and isn’t requiring others to do so in his Hillsboro courtroom. Bailey told attorneys and jurors in the Oct. 29 recording of the proceedings that it was up to them whether they wanted to wear a mask. The incident occurred as coronavirus infections surge in the state.