Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

OLYMPIA, Wash (AP) — Washington set a new daily record for new coronavirus cases, with 1,777 new cases announced Saturday, and the state Department of Health warned that COVID-19 cases are spreading in the Puget Sound region. The update brings the state’s totals to more than 116,000 confirmed cases and 2,439 deaths. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority On Saturday reported 988 new, confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, a new daily record by nearly 200 cases. Thirteen additional deaths were reported. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 729 and the total number of confirmed infections is more than 49,500. On Friday state officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A week after deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation, law enforcement officials have yet to clarify whether he fired a handgun at officers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they also have not released the names of the three Clark County deputies who fired on Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in a US Bank parking lot in Hazel Dell on Oct. 30. And they have not disclosed if detectives found drugs on Peterson or in the car where authorities say they first encountered him. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office this week ruled Peterson’s death a homicide and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police ovesight board said Friday it will investigate the arrest of a protester who was seriously injured during an arrest this week. A lawyer for the man said officers slammed him to the ground and he hit his head on the pavement hard. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability launched an investigation “to determine whether the individual was subjected to excessive force,” said the agency’s director Andrew Myerberg. There have been frequent protests in the Northwest’s largest city since George Floyd was killed by police in May. Police said on Thursday that “investigators have learned the subject’s medical episode was potentially related to a substance the subject had ingested prior to police contact.”