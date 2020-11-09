Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen set aside his grief over the death of his grandmother by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34. Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Buffalo improved to 7-2, matching its best record through nine games since 1993, when the Bills made their last Super Bowl appearance. Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing a day after his grandmother died. The Seahawks fell to 6-2. Seattle was undone by turnovers and a defense that surrendered 420 yards.

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday. The Seahawks did not officially announce the extension but Carroll spoke about it after Seattle’s 44-34 loss to Buffalo. Carroll said the extension has been in the works for a long time. ESPN first reported the agreement. Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ once-proud Legion of Boom defense is looking more like a bust. Russell Wilson and Seattle’s high-scoring offense couldn’t keep up with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t help that Wilson turned the ball over four times with two interceptions and two fumbles. Add it up, and coach Pete Carroll says he had difficulty recognizing his NFC West-leading team. Seattle has lost two of its past three and dropped to 6-2. The Seahawks allowed 400-plus yards for the seventh time this season and the most points in Carroll’s nine-plus years in Seattle.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jorge Villafana scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers played to a 1-1 draw against LAFC as both teams wrapped up the regular season bound for the playoffs. LAFC’s Diego Rossi captured the league’s Golden Boot with 14 goals in the coronavirus-shortened season. LAFC finishes seventh in the Western Conference standings and will visit Minnesota United in the opening round of the playoffs. The Timbers finished third and will host FC Dallas.