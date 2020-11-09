Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect veterans, many of whom are at greater risk of serious health complications if they get the virus, Gov. Brad Little said Monday. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 575 words.

ALSO:

GRAY WOLVES-ENDANGERED: Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US