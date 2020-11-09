Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington seeks a spike in new cases of coronavirus

OLYMPIA, Wash (AP) — Washington set a new daily record for new coronavirus cases, with 1,777 new cases announced Saturday, and the state Department of Health warned that COVID-19 cases are spreading in the Puget Sound region. The update brings the state’s totals to more than 116,000 confirmed cases and 2,439 deaths. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports nealry 1,000 virus cases, another new record

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority On Saturday reported 988 new, confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, a new daily record by nearly 200 cases. Thirteen additional deaths were reported. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 729 and the total number of confirmed infections is more than 49,500. On Friday state officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities.

POLICE SHOOT MAN INVESTIGATION

Investigators withhold details after deputies kill Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A week after deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Washington during a drug investigation, law enforcement officials have yet to clarify whether he fired a handgun at officers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they also have not released the names of the three Clark County deputies who fired on Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in a US Bank parking lot in Hazel Dell on Oct. 30. And they have not disclosed if detectives found drugs on Peterson or in the car where authorities say they first encountered him. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office this week ruled Peterson’s death a homicide and said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

SEATTLE POLICE-INVESTIGATION

Investigation launched into protester who was hospitalized

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police ovesight board said Friday it will investigate the arrest of a protester who was seriously injured during an arrest this week. A lawyer for the man said officers slammed him to the ground and he hit his head on the pavement hard. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability launched an investigation “to determine whether the individual was subjected to excessive force,” said the agency’s director Andrew Myerberg. There have been frequent protests in the Northwest’s largest city since George Floyd was killed by police in May. Police said on Thursday that “investigators have learned the subject’s medical episode was potentially related to a substance the subject had ingested prior to police contact.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon officials announce new COVID-19 restrictions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Following a record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities. The updated safety measures, which begin Nov. 11, include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people. These pause measures will be in effect for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH INVESTIGATIONS

King County voters approve changes to police death inquests

SEATTLE (AP) — Residents in Washington state have approved a new amendment in King County requiring inquests during investigations into police officer conduct when people die in custody. Inquests are judicial inquiries conducted by a judge, jury or government official that determine the cause of a person’s death. They do not always require an autopsy. KING-TV reports that residents approved the amendment that writes the county’s inquest process into the county charter and sets up the process for investigating police custody deaths. Under the amendment, King County, which includes Seattle, must also pay for attorneys of the families of those who died.

INSIDER TRADING-GUILTY PLEA

Washington man admits to insider trading of Amazon stock

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man has pleaded guilty to using inside information from a relative who previously worked for Amazon to make profitable stock market trades. Viky Bohra pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Thursday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2021. U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says Bohra admitted that between 2015 and 2018 he used Amazon inside information he obtained from his relative to place trades in Amazon stock, making a profit of $1.4 million. Bohra’s relative had worked in the Amazon Finance Department and had access to confidential information about Amazon revenue and expenses.

DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE POLICE SHOOTING

Police fatally shoot man with rifle in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say police officers fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic-violence call in Kent. The Seattle Times reported that the Kent Police Department responded to the call Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. where arriving officers were confronted by a man with a rifle who allegedly fired at least one shot. It was unclear if the man fired at the officers inside or outside the home. Police Cmdr. Robert Hollis said officers returned fire, hitting the man before losing sight of him. Authorities say the man was found dead at the scene after a SWAT team arrived. No other injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Kim Wyman wins 3rd term in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Secretary of State Kim Wyman has been reelected to a third term, continuing a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office. Wyman is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965. She was one of just three statewide elected Republicans on the West Coast of the contiguous U.S. before the election, now she is the only one. Wyman previously served as the Thurston County auditor and the county’s elections director. She defeated Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton, who is leaving the Legislature at the end of the year after serving four terms.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON-HOUSE

Republican Herrera Beutler wins a 6th term in Congress

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has won a sixth term in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Herrera Beutler fended off a challenge from Democratic political science professor Carolyn Long in a rematch of the 2018 election. Long conceded the race on Wednesday, and The Associated Press called it Thursday, with Herrera Beutler leading by about 10 percentage points. It was the state’s most expensive congressional race. The campaign focused on policy differences that mirrored those between Republicans and Democrats nationally _ over health care, climate change, taxes and police reform, among other issues.