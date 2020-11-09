WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Hit 5

01-02-12-21-32

(one, two, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Keno

06-13-24-27-31-33-35-40-41-50-53-55-57-62-63-69-71-76-78-80

(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)

Lotto

06-07-09-11-34-43

(six, seven, nine, eleven, thirty-four, forty-three)

Match 4

11-15-19-23

(eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $158 million