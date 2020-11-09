WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-1-5
(two, one, five)Hit 5
01-02-12-21-32
(one, two, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-two)Keno
06-13-24-27-31-33-35-40-41-50-53-55-57-62-63-69-71-76-78-80
(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)Lotto
06-07-09-11-34-43
(six, seven, nine, eleven, thirty-four, forty-three)Match 4
11-15-19-23
(eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $152 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
