BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:00 p.m.

EUROPE ANTITRUST AMAZON

LONDON — European Union regulators filed antitrust charges Tuesday against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using its access to data from companies that sell products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

2020 SENTENCE FAKE ANSWERS

The U.S. Census Bureau denied any attempts to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count used to determine the allocation of congressional seats and federal spending, even as more census takers told The Associated Press they were pressured to do so. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 970 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK THANKSGIVING

A safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but health experts know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry turkey: Stay home. Don’t travel. If you must gather, do it outdoors. By Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos, AP video.

PORTLAND BEATING MAN SENTENCED

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for beating the driver of a truck that crashed near an August protest in downtown Portland, Oregon. The incident inflamed tensions that were already high over near-nightly racial justice protests and drew even more national attention to the city. SENT: 300 words.

BOEING PLANES

Boeing had no orders for new airliners in October, its second consecutive month, and orders for 37 of its Max jets came off the books as the company continues to struggle with the grounding of the Max and a pandemic that has crippled the airline industry. SENT: 220 words. With AP photos.

DNA COLD CASE SUSPECT KILLS SELF

EVERETT, Wash. — An Edmonds man on trial for the 1972 killing of a 20-year-old woman killed himself just before a jury convicted him of murder, police said. SENT: 410 words.

SPORTS

FBN NFC HALFWAY

The race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC is wide open. The only certainty is the conference leader won’t come from the East. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 820 words.

IN BRIEF

TORNADO ST HELENS: Small tornado touches down in St. Helens, buildings damaged.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: Man accidentally shoots 5-year-old daughter.

UNATTENDED VEHICLE LAW: Washington state police remind people of vehicle idling law.

SCHOOL REOPENING PROTESTS: Washington state teachers protest school return in Monroe.