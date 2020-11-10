Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s elections director was abruptly fired in a text message by the secretary of state after he pointed out serious issues with the state’s aging and vulnerable technology for running elections. Elections Director Stephen Trout learned in a text message Thursday night, as his department and county elections officials were still counting votes from the Nov. 3 election, that he was out. Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s spokeswoman praised Trout’s work and said Deputy Director Michelle Teed has been named acting elections director.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,585 cases between Saturday and Monday. The health authority reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 51,155. The death toll in Oregon is 734. Brown announced last week, following a concerning rise in cases cases, a two-week pause on social activities in nine counties, four of which were added Monday. The updated safety measures include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a restriction he placed on federal officers’ actions in response to protests outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said Monday there was no further need for the order. The order had restricted federal officers from engaging in crowd control activities beyond a one-block radius around the downtown courthouse. The judge pointed out the lack of recent protests immediately outside or near the federal courthouse that have resulted in any response from federal officers.

MELBOURNE, Ark. (AP) — An Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of a 22-year-old Arkansas woman who was found dead more than 15 years ago. Arkansas State Police say 44-year-old William Miller was arrested Saturday night in Lane County, Oregon, for the 2004 killing of Rebekah Gould. State police say Miller had been living in Texas at the time of Gould’s death, but was visiting Izard County in Arkansas when she died. Gould’s body was discovered on a hillside off a highway near Melbourne, about 95 miles north of Little Rock.