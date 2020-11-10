Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Health experts say a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but they know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry, overcooked turkey. U.S. health officials say small household gatherings have contributed the the rise in COVID-19 cases. But there’s no need to cancel the holiday. Spending time with loved ones is important for health too. The coronavirus spreads more easily when people are crowded together inside, so experts encourage new outdoor traditions such as hiking as a family. Guest lists for indoor feasts should be small enough so people can sit six feet apart while unmasked.

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Microsoft worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency — money authorities say he used to buy a $160,000 car and a lakefront home. Volodymyr Kvashuk, a Ukrainian citizen living in Renton, Washington, was responsible for helping test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform. Prosecutors said he stole digital currency such as codes that could be redeemed for Microsoft products or gaming subscriptions, then resold them on the internet. A federal jury convicted him of tax, money laundering and fraud charges. A judge sentenced him Monday and ordered him to pay more than $8.3 million in restitution.

SEATTLE (AP) — Tribal leaders in northern Washington state have announced an effort to determine the feasibility and costs for the removal of a dam that has not generated electricity since 1958. The Seattle Times reports that the Enloe Dam built 100 years ago still blocks fish from reaching the Similkameen River and is of no use to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. The tribe wants to bring salmon back to the river. Officials say the Okanogan Public Utility District would also benefit from the dam’s removal because it does not generate electricity, provides no irrigation or flood control and has backed up contaminated sediment.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates and environmental groups are challenging the removal of federal protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. Two coalitions of groups have filed notice that they plan to sue the U.S. Interior Department in federal court unless protections are restored. The Trump administration last week ended longstanding federal safeguards for gray wolves in the Lower 48 states. That put states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators and opens the door to more hunting. Gray wolves have recovered from near extinction in parts of the country but remain absent from much of their historical range. Colorado wildlife officials plan to reintroduce wolves in coming years.