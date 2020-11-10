Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is the unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award, and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has won the NL honor. The 25-year-old Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage. Williams was practically unhittable, allowing one earned run in 22 appearances. He became the first player to win the award without recording a save or making a start, reflecting the increased importance of the bullpen in today’s game.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks stumbled to the midway point of the regular season after Sunday’s 44-34 loss at Buffalo. Defining the first half of the season for Seattle is not easy. It’s layered, even as Seattle sits on top of the NFC West at 6-2. This much is clear: Seattle has an offense capable of carrying the Seahawks deep into the playoffs and maybe even to a Super Bowl. But Seattle’s defense has been so bad, so inconsistent and so penetrable that even Russell Wilson’s greatness on the other side of the ball can’t solve all the problems.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 20 Oregon hasn’t scrimmaged some three weeks before the start of the season. The nonconference scheduling is still being sorted out, in part because of varied COVID-19 regulations and testing protocols among possible opponents. The Ducks are also embarking on a season without star guard Payton Pritchard. So Oregon is trying to stay nimble and healthy.

SEATTLE (AP) — Coach Mike Hopkins begins his fourth season at Washington this month with a roster that is a mix of returning players and what he hopes is a handful of impact transfers. The Huskies are coming off a disappointing season during which they crumbled in conference play, finishing last in the Pac-12. Last year’s stars Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels are gone. But the Huskies could end up being a deeper team this season thanks to the return of guard Quade Green and the transfers.