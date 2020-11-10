Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho governor pleads for mask-wearing to protect veterans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect veterans. The Republican governor in an opinion piece released Monday says many veterans are at greater risk of serious health complications if they get the virus. The plea for mask-wearing comes two days before the nation honors its veterans with Veterans Day, and as a veterans home in Boise is in the midst of a virus outbreak that has killed six veterans. Johns Hopkins University reports that Idaho through Sunday had more than 72,000 infections and nearly 700 deaths. The virus has surged in recent weeks.

AP-US-GRAY-WOLVES-ENDANGERED

Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates and environmental groups are challenging the removal of federal protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. Two coalitions of groups have filed notice that they plan to sue the U.S. Interior Department in federal court unless protections are restored. The Trump administration last week ended longstanding federal safeguards for gray wolves in the Lower 48 states. That put states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators and opens the door to more hunting. Gray wolves have recovered from near extinction in parts of the country but remain absent from much of their historical range. Colorado wildlife officials plan to reintroduce wolves in coming years.

IDAHO-PUBLIC DEFENDERS

Idaho Supreme Court eyes state’s public defender system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare the state’s public defender system inadequate under the U.S. Constitution and order the state to fix it. The attorney told justices Friday that the state’s justice system doesn’t ensure adequate funding and representation for poor people tried for crimes as required by the Sixth Amendment. But an attorney for the state says lawmakers have approved about $30 million in recent years to improve the system, and that the state is meeting its requirements to adequately defend people who can’t afford an attorney. The court didn’t immediately issue a ruling.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

New, continuing unemployment claims climb slightly in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho’s unemployment claims climbed slightly, with 3,919 people filing for new unemployment benefits during the last week of October — about 57 more than the previous week. The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits also ticked up slightly for the first time since early May, increasing by 1% in the week ending Oct. 31. More than 8,100 people requested continued unemployment benefits in the last week of October, compared to nearly 72,000 at the start of May. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate wasn’t available yet, but September’s adjusted rate for Idaho was 6.1%.

WILDFIRE CAMERA NETWORK

Wildfire spotting network grows to 610 cameras in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As the threat of wildfires has grown to a staggering level in California, so has its network of high-tech cameras watching the backcountry to spot the first outbreak of flames and help firefighters battle them until they are contained. The 610th ALERTWildfire camera was installed in California last month. The program office at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, says the size of the multi-state system almost doubled in the past four months, primarily in California. There are also 41 cameras in Nevada, nine in Oregon, six in Idaho and one in Washington.

ELECTION 2020-PORTLAND PROTESTS

ADVISORY: US–Election 2020-Portland Protests

