Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-OREGON-

Oregon elections director fired after he details problems

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s elections director was abruptly fired in a text message by the secretary of state after he pointed out serious issues with the state’s aging and vulnerable technology for running elections. Elections Director Stephen Trout learned in a text message Thursday night, as his department and county elections officials were still counting votes from the Nov. 3 election, that he was out. Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s spokeswoman praised Trout’s work and said Deputy Director Michelle Teed has been named acting elections director.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 723 new COVID-19 cases Monday

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,585 cases between Saturday and Monday. The health authority reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 51,155. The death toll in Oregon is 734. Brown announced last week, following a concerning rise in cases cases, a two-week pause on social activities in nine counties, four of which were added Monday. The updated safety measures include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people.

PORTLAND PROTESTS RULING

Judge tosses restriction against fed officers at protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a restriction he placed on federal officers’ actions in response to protests outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said Monday there was no further need for the order. The order had restricted federal officers from engaging in crowd control activities beyond a one-block radius around the downtown courthouse. The judge pointed out the lack of recent protests immediately outside or near the federal courthouse that have resulted in any response from federal officers.

ARKANSAS WOMAN SLAIN-ARREST

Oregon man arrested in 2004 killing of Arkansas woman

MELBOURNE, Ark. (AP) — An Oregon man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of a 22-year-old Arkansas woman who was found dead more than 15 years ago. Arkansas State Police say 44-year-old William Miller was arrested Saturday night in Lane County, Oregon, for the 2004 killing of Rebekah Gould. State police say Miller had been living in Texas at the time of Gould’s death, but was visiting Izard County in Arkansas when she died. Gould’s body was discovered on a hillside off a highway near Melbourne, about 95 miles north of Little Rock.

PORTLAND-STREET RACING

Street racing: Portland police make arrests, tow cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 14 people were arrested and 16 cars were towed after street racers took over multiple streets in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night. KOIN reports that some of those arrested were from California and Washington. Portland police said more than 400 vehicles gathered for a speed racing event about 8 p.m. Street racing has been an ongoing problem in Portland over the years and increasingly recently.

WILDFIRE CAMERA NETWORK

Wildfire spotting network grows to 610 cameras in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As the threat of wildfires has grown to a staggering level in California, so has its network of high-tech cameras watching the backcountry to spot the first outbreak of flames and help firefighters battle them until they are contained. The 610th ALERTWildfire camera was installed in California last month. The program office at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, says the size of the multi-state system almost doubled in the past four months, primarily in California. There are also 41 cameras in Nevada, nine in Oregon, six in Idaho and one in Washington.

ELECTION 2020-PORTLAND PROTESTS

Oregon governor disbands joint Portland security command

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Citing a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has rescinded an executive order that put state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police under a unified command structure in Portland to handle election-related unrest. Brown cited a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations in her Sunday announcement. The order had authorized the use of the Oregon National Guard to help local law enforcement if necessary. After election polls closed on Nov. 3, protesters in Portland had smashed windows at businesses and hurled objects at officers. Police arrested at least 10 people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 874 more coronavirus cases, surge continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 874 new coronavirus cases Sunday. That’s the second-highest daily total of the pandemic following a record 988 cases reported on Saturday. One new death was recorded Sunday. At least 730 state residents have died of the coronavirus and the total number of infections has surpassed 49,500. Oregon’s totals come as the U.S. set another record for the daily number of coronavirus cases Saturday, reporting more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths. State officials plan new restrictions in at least five counties starting Wednesday.