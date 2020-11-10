Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe

Health experts say a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but they know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry, overcooked turkey. U.S. health officials say small household gatherings have contributed the the rise in COVID-19 cases. But there’s no need to cancel the holiday. Spending time with loved ones is important for health too. The coronavirus spreads more easily when people are crowded together inside, so experts encourage new outdoor traditions such as hiking as a family. Guest lists for indoor feasts should be small enough so people can sit six feet apart while unmasked.

Former Microsoft worker gets 9 years in $10M fraud scheme

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Microsoft worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency — money authorities say he used to buy a $160,000 car and a lakefront home. Volodymyr Kvashuk, a Ukrainian citizen living in Renton, Washington, was responsible for helping test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform. Prosecutors said he stole digital currency such as codes that could be redeemed for Microsoft products or gaming subscriptions, then resold them on the internet. A federal jury convicted him of tax, money laundering and fraud charges. A judge sentenced him Monday and ordered him to pay more than $8.3 million in restitution.

Washington state tribes, utility consider old dam’s removal

SEATTLE (AP) — Tribal leaders in northern Washington state have announced an effort to determine the feasibility and costs for the removal of a dam that has not generated electricity since 1958. The Seattle Times reports that the Enloe Dam built 100 years ago still blocks fish from reaching the Similkameen River and is of no use to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. The tribe wants to bring salmon back to the river. Officials say the Okanogan Public Utility District would also benefit from the dam’s removal because it does not generate electricity, provides no irrigation or flood control and has backed up contaminated sediment.

Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates and environmental groups are challenging the removal of federal protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. Two coalitions of groups have filed notice that they plan to sue the U.S. Interior Department in federal court unless protections are restored. The Trump administration last week ended longstanding federal safeguards for gray wolves in the Lower 48 states. That put states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators and opens the door to more hunting. Gray wolves have recovered from near extinction in parts of the country but remain absent from much of their historical range. Colorado wildlife officials plan to reintroduce wolves in coming years.

2 deputies hurt in suburban Seattle shooting that killed man

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two King County deputies were shot in suburban Seattle. The Seattle Times reports the deputies were hurt Monday during a gunfight with a man in Woodinville who was fatally shot. Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer told The Seattle Times the deputies responded to an apartment complex around 12:15 p.m. after reports of suspicious circumstances and that a man outside fired at them when they tried to speak with him. A Harborview Medical Center spokesperson said a 55-year-old deputy was taken to the Seattle hospital, treated and released later Monday. The other deputy was taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, where a spokesperson said he was in stable condition.

Man convicted of sexual assault on flight gets prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A 43-year-old California man was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting of a woman on a flight from London to Seattle. U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a news release that Babak Rezapour, of Van Nuys, California, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Seattle. Rezapour was convicted in January of abusive sexual contact in a special aircraft jurisdiction and abusive sexual contact with an incapacitated victim. The jury convicted him following a five-day jury trial in which Rezapour denied the allegations. The charges said Rezapour repeatedly assaulted a 22-year-old woman on the flight on Jan. 10, 2018.

Street racing: Portland police make arrests, tow cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 14 people were arrested and 16 cars were towed after street racers took over multiple streets in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night. KOIN reports that some of those arrested were from California and Washington. Portland police said more than 400 vehicles gathered for a speed racing event about 8 p.m. Street racing has been an ongoing problem in Portland over the years and increasingly recently.

1 dead, 1 critically injured in electrical accident

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say one man died and another was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following an electrocution accident in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood. Police and fire crews responded to 2nd Avenue on Saturday just before 3 p.m. for an accident that occurred at a church where a crew appeared to be working on the side of the building. Police say the two men were moving an aluminum ladder when a large gust of wind pushed it into an electrical wire electrocuting them both. A 52-year-old male died and a 27-year-old male was transported to the hospital where he was in critical condition.

Washington state forest plan deems watershed as a priority

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources has made public its forest action plan for the year and has identified the Skagit River watershed as a priority. The department manages, protects and preserves millions of acres of forestland across the state. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that the five-year plan sets the stage for public land managers and private property owners to continue collaboration on how to keep forests healthy. Lead plan author Andrew Spaeth says the Skagit River watershed was deemed a priority because it is likely to be heavily impacted by climate change and drought.

Man crossing highway hit by 2 vehicles and killed

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A 60-year-old man who was crossing Pacific Highway in Federal Way was struck by two vehicles and killed. Police were called at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to Pacific Highway South for reports of a collision. Police said the first vehicle that struck the man caused him to fall on the ground. The driver stopped. Authorities say the second vehicle struck the man while he was on the ground and kept going. The man died at the scene. Police say the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. The collision remains under investigation.