Oregon Daybook

Wednesday, Nov. 11 Transition Projects annual Portland Veterans Stand Down – Transition Projects annual Portland Veterans Stand Down, as part of the effort to provide housing, employment, medical care and other critical services and resources for Veterans who have fallen on hard times, will work one-on-one this year with veteran clients due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Weblinks: http://PDXStandDown.org, https://twitter.com/transitionpro

Contacts: Roma Peyser , Transition Projects , roma.peyser@tprojects.org, 1 503 280 4667

Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 12 Tonya Harding celebrates 50th birthday – 50th birthday of Tonya Harding, American former figure skater, retired boxer, and reality television personality. Harding became embroiled in controversy when her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly orchestrated an attack on her fellow U.S. skating rival Nancy Kerrigan. As a result of her involvement in the assault on Kerrigan, the U.S. Figure Skating Association banned Harding for life on 30 Jun 1994. Harding’s life has been the subject of numerous films, documentaries, books, and academic studies, including ‘I, Tonya’, which won Oscar nominations for Best Actress for Margo Robbie’s portrayal of Tonya Harding. Harding was also a contestant on season 26 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, finishing in third place