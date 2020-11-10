Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:25 p.m.

ELECTION 2020 OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s centralized voter registration system is a weak point in the state’s election system, county clerks told the secretary of state-elect, days after the incumbent fired the state elections director after he raised similar concerns. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state. By Sara Cline. SENT: 600 words.

PORTLAND BEATING MAN SENTENCED

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for beating the driver of a truck that crashed near an August protest in downtown Portland, Oregon. The incident inflamed tensions that were already high over near-nightly racial justice protests and drew even more national attention to the city. SENT: 300 words.

2020 CENSUS FAKE ANSWERS

The U.S. Census Bureau denied any attempts to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count used to determine the allocation of congressional seats and federal spending, even as more census takers told The Associated Press they were pressured to do so. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 970 words. With AP photos.

MAN KILLS TODDLER RESENTENCE

ASTORIA, Ore. — A Seaside man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 2 year-old daughter has been resentenced after his murder convictions were overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF

MILL DEATH LAWSUIT: Family of man killed in mill accident files lawsuit.

