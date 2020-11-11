BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE — An appeals court has upheld the largest penalty for campaign finance violations ever assessed in Washington state. In a unanimous ruling Tuesday, the court affirmed the $18 million fine imposed on the Grocery Manufacturers Association for violating Washington campaign-finance laws during a 2013 fight against a food-labeling initiative, The Seattle Times reported. SENT: 370 words.

SEATTLE — A hospital in Washington state has reported at least five employees and eight patients tested positive for the coronavirus, after an outbreak on a fourth floor unit of the facility. SENT: 240 words.

Before the start of the abbreviated Pac-12 season, there was a lot of talk about early morning starts, some positive, some negative. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

The coronavirus pandemic initially clouded Luka Garza’s decision whether to stay at Iowa or leave for the NBA. The uncertainty of the 2020-21 college basketball season and NBA draft made a tough choice even tougher. By John Marshall and Aaron Beard. SENT: 760 words.

BKN HAWKS MCMILLAN: Hawks add former Pacers coach McMillan to Pierce’s staff.

