Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is pledging to explain the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine to Idaho residents once it becomes available. The Republican governor on Tuesday made the promise during an hour-long call-in program put on by the American Association of Retired Persons of Idaho that Little has been participating in regularly since COVID-19 entered the state. Little made the promise to a caller who described himself as an 80-year-old veteran. Many Idaho residents view vaccinations with suspicion, and the state is near the bottom compared with other states for rates of flu vaccinations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has dismissed a case against a woman who was cited for holding a yard sale authorities say violated the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. The Idaho Statesman reported Judge Van Valin dismissed the case brought by officials who said the yard sale was not an essential business. Valin ruled the yard sale conducted in April by Christa Thompson of Rathdrum was not a business. Defense attorney Edward Dindinger says the judge ruled that the language of the stay-at-home order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic did not apply to Thompson.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times in an attack that left a steak knife blade lodged in her back. The Idaho State Journal reports 30-year-old Steven Skylar Drain of Pocatello has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery. Drain’s plea was part of an agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors to dismiss an enhancement charge for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime. Drain told investigators he stabbed a Pocatello woman in her apartment during an argument in October 2019. The woman spent several days in critical condition before she was stabilized.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental and fishing groups are suing a small, private water district in southern Oregon over a 130-year-old dam on a pristine stretch of the North Umpqua River. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene asks a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District to build a new fish ladder on the Winchester Dam and make major repairs to the overall dam, which is on a national historic registry. Fishing groups say they are acting because the dam is a threat to protected Oregon Coast coho salmon that live in pristine river habitat above the dam.