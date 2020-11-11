Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state. As of Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals — a 57% increase in just the past week and an 83% increase in the past four weeks. Health officials said that if hospitals do reach capacity, facilities could postpone elective procedures, use hospital beds or wings that are currently unused, add staffing to their inpatient units or send patients to other hospitals, both in the state and in other states where there is availability.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s county clerks have told the secretary of state-elect that the state’s centralized voter registration system is a weak point in the election system. The warning came days after the outgoing secretary of state fired the state elections director after he raised similar concerns. Secretary of State Bev Clarno fired Election Director Stephen Trout on Thursday after he pointed out issues that he said threaten the state’s capacity for running elections. Clarno’s action shocked county clerks, who are responsible for running elections in their respective counties and sending results to the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental and fishing groups are suing a small, private water district in southern Oregon over a 130-year-old dam on a pristine stretch of the North Umpqua River. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene asks a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District to build a new fish ladder on the Winchester Dam and make major repairs to the overall dam, which is on a national historic registry. Fishing groups say they are acting because the dam is a threat to protected Oregon Coast coho salmon that live in pristine river habitat above the dam.

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Seaside man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s toddler has been resentenced after his convictions were overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals. The Astorian reports to avoid a retrial, Randy Roden’s counsel and prosecutors settled on a manslaughter guilty plea and a sentence of 20 years from his 2014 arrest. Roden was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison in 2016 after a jury found him guilty of murder by abuse and other charges Evangelina Wing’s death and abuse of her two brothers. The Court of Appeals, however, ruled that during trial the prosecution failed to present an adequate scientific foundation for expert testimony on bite marks found on the children.