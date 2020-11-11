Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier has won a second term in Washington’s closely divided 8th Congressional District. Schrier fended off a challenge from Republican newcomer Jesse Jensen, an Army veteran and former program manager at Amazon and Microsoft, who tried to paint her as too liberal. The district stretches from some of Seattle’s south and eastern suburbs to central Washington farmland. While its residents have typically voted for Democrats for president, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Republicans had held the congressional seat for decades until Schrier won two years ago.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a Black man near Vancouver, Washington, say they have found no evidence that the man fired at deputies. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team said Tuesday that although an affidavit filed in Clark County District Court indicated that Kevin Peterson Jr. appeared to fire twice at deputies on Oct. 29, investigators do not have evidence of that. Deputies were chasing Peterson after detectives tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling Xanax pills in a sting set up by an informant. Investigators also identified the members of law enforcement involved in the shooting as being with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington are warning of a continued spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and are pleading with the public to take the pandemic more seriously. If the trajectory of cases does not decrease, they warn, additional restrictions could result. State health officer Kathy Lofy said that cases have been steadily increasing since September but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She says the cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread. The state set a daily record for new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 1,777 new cases announced.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — When scientists destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets found in the U.S., they discovered about 500 live specimens in various stages of development. Washington state officials said Tuesday that the total included nearly 200 queens that had the potential to start their own nests. Still, that didn’t end the threat from the giant insects that can deliver painful though rarely deadly stings to people and wipe out entire hives of honey bees. Scientists think other nests already exist and say it’s impossible to know if any queens escaped before the first nest was destroyed.