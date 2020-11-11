Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks stumbled to the midway point of the regular season after Sunday’s 44-34 loss at Buffalo. Defining the first half of the season for Seattle is not easy. It’s layered, even as Seattle sits on top of the NFC West at 6-2. This much is clear: Seattle has an offense capable of carrying the Seahawks deep into the playoffs and maybe even to a Super Bowl. But Seattle’s defense has been so bad, so inconsistent and so penetrable that even Russell Wilson’s greatness on the other side of the ball can’t solve all the problems.

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is the unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award, and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has won the NL honor. The 25-year-old Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage. Williams was practically unhittable, allowing one earned run in 22 appearances. He became the first player to win the award without recording a save or making a start, reflecting the increased importance of the bullpen in today’s game.

SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken expect to have the main portion of their training facility open in plenty of time for the team’s first NHL season. The primary NHL rink, locker rooms, training areas and front office space are on target to be finished by mid-July. The training center is be constructed in two phases with the initial focus on finishing the needed facilities for the team to play its first season in 2021-22. The second phase, which includes two additional rinks that will be used for community activities, should be finished in the late summer or early fall of next year.