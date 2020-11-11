Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. is celebrating this Veterans Day with virtual gatherings and spectator-free parades. Many of the traditional ceremonies have been canceled this year because of the surging coronavirus that has killed thousands of veterans. By Sean Murphy and Rebecca Boone. SENT: 706 words. With AP Photos.

BOISE — Idaho’s unchecked spread of coronavirus has become so overwhelming in some areas that medical care providers are struggling to even answer all of the phone calls from would-be patients. Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said the company’s 20 clinics normally get about 1,800 phone calls a day. But with the pandemic raging in southwestern Idaho, the clinics are now getting 3,000 calls a day. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 600 words.

BOISE — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy producing facility at a nuclear power plant in Minnesota with the help of a nuclear research lab in Idaho. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words. With AP Photo.

SEATTLE — A major storm carrying high winds, drenching rain and heavy snow is headed for the Pacific Northwest, according to weather experts. SENT: 231 words.