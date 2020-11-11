Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-VACCINE

Idaho governor pledges to explain COVID-19 vaccine safety

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is pledging to explain the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine to Idaho residents once it becomes available. The Republican governor on Tuesday made the promise during an hour-long call-in program put on by the American Association of Retired Persons of Idaho that Little has been participating in regularly since COVID-19 entered the state. Little made the promise to a caller who described himself as an 80-year-old veteran. Many Idaho residents view vaccinations with suspicion, and the state is near the bottom compared with other states for rates of flu vaccinations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YARD SALE

Idaho judge drops virus order violation case over yard sale

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has dismissed a case against a woman who was cited for holding a yard sale authorities say violated the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. The Idaho Statesman reported Judge Van Valin dismissed the case brought by officials who said the yard sale was not an essential business. Valin ruled the yard sale conducted in April by Christa Thompson of Rathdrum was not a business. Defense attorney Edward Dindinger says the judge ruled that the language of the stay-at-home order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic did not apply to Thompson.

STABBING PLEA

Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times in an attack that left a steak knife blade lodged in her back. The Idaho State Journal reports 30-year-old Steven Skylar Drain of Pocatello has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery. Drain’s plea was part of an agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors to dismiss an enhancement charge for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime. Drain told investigators he stabbed a Pocatello woman in her apartment during an argument in October 2019. The woman spent several days in critical condition before she was stabilized.

HISTORIC DAM-SALMON LAWSUIT

Fishing, environmental groups sue over Umpqua River dam

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental and fishing groups are suing a small, private water district in southern Oregon over a 130-year-old dam on a pristine stretch of the North Umpqua River. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene asks a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District to build a new fish ladder on the Winchester Dam and make major repairs to the overall dam, which is on a national historic registry. Fishing groups say they are acting because the dam is a threat to protected Oregon Coast coho salmon that live in pristine river habitat above the dam.

AP-US-GRAY-WOLVES-ENDANGERED

Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates and environmental groups are challenging the removal of federal protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. Two coalitions of groups have filed notice that they plan to sue the U.S. Interior Department in federal court unless protections are restored. The Trump administration last week ended longstanding federal safeguards for gray wolves in the Lower 48 states. That put states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators and opens the door to more hunting. Gray wolves have recovered from near extinction in parts of the country but remain absent from much of their historical range. Colorado wildlife officials plan to reintroduce wolves in coming years.

IDAHO-PUBLIC DEFENDERS

Idaho Supreme Court eyes state’s public defender system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare the state’s public defender system inadequate under the U.S. Constitution and order the state to fix it. The attorney told justices Friday that the state’s justice system doesn’t ensure adequate funding and representation for poor people tried for crimes as required by the Sixth Amendment. But an attorney for the state says lawmakers have approved about $30 million in recent years to improve the system, and that the state is meeting its requirements to adequately defend people who can’t afford an attorney. The court didn’t immediately issue a ruling.