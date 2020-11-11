Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon health officials warn about nearing hospital capacity

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state. As of Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals — a 57% increase in just the past week and an 83% increase in the past four weeks. Health officials said that if hospitals do reach capacity, facilities could postpone elective procedures, use hospital beds or wings that are currently unused, add staffing to their inpatient units or send patients to other hospitals, both in the state and in other states where there is availability.

Oregon clerks: Voter registration system is weak point

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s county clerks have told the secretary of state-elect that the state’s centralized voter registration system is a weak point in the election system. The warning came days after the outgoing secretary of state fired the state elections director after he raised similar concerns. Secretary of State Bev Clarno fired Election Director Stephen Trout on Thursday after he pointed out issues that he said threaten the state’s capacity for running elections. Clarno’s action shocked county clerks, who are responsible for running elections in their respective counties and sending results to the state.

Fishing, environmental groups sue over Umpqua River dam

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental and fishing groups are suing a small, private water district in southern Oregon over a 130-year-old dam on a pristine stretch of the North Umpqua River. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene asks a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District to build a new fish ladder on the Winchester Dam and make major repairs to the overall dam, which is on a national historic registry. Fishing groups say they are acting because the dam is a threat to protected Oregon Coast coho salmon that live in pristine river habitat above the dam.

Man convicted of murdering 2-year-old girl resentenced

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Seaside man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s toddler has been resentenced after his convictions were overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals. The Astorian reports to avoid a retrial, Randy Roden’s counsel and prosecutors settled on a manslaughter guilty plea and a sentence of 20 years from his 2014 arrest. Roden was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison in 2016 after a jury found him guilty of murder by abuse and other charges Evangelina Wing’s death and abuse of her two brothers. The Court of Appeals, however, ruled that during trial the prosecution failed to present an adequate scientific foundation for expert testimony on bite marks found on the children.

Small tornado touches down in St. Helens, buildings damaged

ST HELENS, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down north of Portland in St. Helens, Oregon. The weather service confirmed the tornado at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. KPTV reports it touched down around 12:20 p.m. Damage to the roof of a home was reported and at least two other buildings were damaged by large tree limbs. No injuries were immediately reported. The National Weather Service in Portland said on Twitter that rotating clouds were still possible in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Portland, Oregon man sentenced in attack near summer protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for beating the driver of a truck that crashed near an August protest in downtown Portland, Oregon. Marquise Love pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and felony riot and was sentenced Monday. Love was captured on video chasing the truck’s driver and knocking him unconscious on Aug. 16 as a protest against racial injustice unfolded nearby. Love turned himself in several days after the attack. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says the video is “violent and shocking.” He says the victim agreed to the deal and Love expressed remorse.

Investigators find no evidence that Black man shot at police

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a Black man near Vancouver, Washington, say they have found no evidence that the man fired at deputies. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team said Tuesday that although an affidavit filed in Clark County District Court indicated that Kevin Peterson Jr. appeared to fire twice at deputies on Oct. 29, investigators do not have evidence of that. Deputies were chasing Peterson after detectives tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling Xanax pills in a sting set up by an informant. Investigators also identified the members of law enforcement involved in the shooting as being with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Family of man killed in mill accident files lawsuit

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The family of a Klamath Falls man who died while working at the Columbia Forest Products mill has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The Herald and News reports the mother of Francis “Frankie” Crispin, Kay Moyette, is suing the mill for nearly $5.5 million after Crispen fell into a vat of scalding, corrosive liquid on Nov. 17, 2017 while he was repairing an electrical cord that operates a motor at the mill. The complaint alleges Columbia failed to install the proper safety equipment, such as guard rails or other fall protection, that could have prevented Crispen’s death. An email has been sent by The Associated Press to the company seeking comment on the lawsuit.