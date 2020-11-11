Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-WASHINGTON

Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier wins 2nd term in 8th District

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier has won a second term in Washington’s closely divided 8th Congressional District. Schrier fended off a challenge from Republican newcomer Jesse Jensen, an Army veteran and former program manager at Amazon and Microsoft, who tried to paint her as too liberal. The district stretches from some of Seattle’s south and eastern suburbs to central Washington farmland. While its residents have typically voted for Democrats for president, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Republicans had held the congressional seat for decades until Schrier won two years ago.

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING- INVESTIGATION

Investigators find no evidence that Black man shot at police

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a Black man near Vancouver, Washington, say they have found no evidence that the man fired at deputies. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team said Tuesday that although an affidavit filed in Clark County District Court indicated that Kevin Peterson Jr. appeared to fire twice at deputies on Oct. 29, investigators do not have evidence of that. Deputies were chasing Peterson after detectives tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling Xanax pills in a sting set up by an informant. Investigators also identified the members of law enforcement involved in the shooting as being with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Officials warn of COVID-19 acceleration ahead of holidays

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington are warning of a continued spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and are pleading with the public to take the pandemic more seriously. If the trajectory of cases does not decrease, they warn, additional restrictions could result. State health officer Kathy Lofy said that cases have been steadily increasing since September but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She says the cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread. The state set a daily record for new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 1,777 new cases announced.

MURDER HORNETS

Destruction of murder hornets nest doesn’t end threat

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — When scientists destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets found in the U.S., they discovered about 500 live specimens in various stages of development. Washington state officials said Tuesday that the total included nearly 200 queens that had the potential to start their own nests. Still, that didn’t end the threat from the giant insects that can deliver painful though rarely deadly stings to people and wipe out entire hives of honey bees. Scientists think other nests already exist and say it’s impossible to know if any queens escaped before the first nest was destroyed.

SCHOOL REOPENING-PROTESTS

Washington state teachers protest school return in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Teachers in northwestern Washington state have urged school district administrators to stop plans next week to resume some in-person classes for first-graders as coronavirus cases continue to increase. KING-TV reported that teachers in the Monroe School District protested the return-to-school plans at a drive-in rally Monday, honking and chanting while the school board met virtually. Some educators have also argued that they were not included in the decision-making process. District administrators announced plans to provide a mix of in-person and at-home learning for first graders. Superintendent Justin Blasko said the district is trying to make the best decisions to progress its students.

HISTORIC DAM-SALMON LAWSUIT

Fishing, environmental groups sue over Umpqua River dam

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental and fishing groups are suing a small, private water district in southern Oregon over a 130-year-old dam on a pristine stretch of the North Umpqua River. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene asks a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District to build a new fish ladder on the Winchester Dam and make major repairs to the overall dam, which is on a national historic registry. Fishing groups say they are acting because the dam is a threat to protected Oregon Coast coho salmon that live in pristine river habitat above the dam.

2020 CENSUS-FAKE ANSWERS

Census Bureau denies fake data allegations by census workers

The U.S. Census Bureau says it knows of no attempts by census takers to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident. The Census Bureau’s statement was issued Monday night in response to reporting from The Associated Press about census takers who said they were pressured to falsify answers to the census questionnaire in order to close cases in the waning days of the head count. The statistical agency says it takes falsification allegations very seriously. It says it has employed new technology and safeguards in the 2020 census to prevent and identify mistakes or the misreporting of data.

DNA COLD CASE-SUSPECT KILLS SELF

Man suspected in 1972 murder kills self before jury convicts

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say an Edmonds man on trial for the 1972 killing of a 20-year-old woman killed himself just before a jury convicted him of murder. The Herald reports on Monday, a jury found 78-year-old Terrence Miller guilty of first-degree murder, despite of a defense motion to dismiss the case due to the defendant’s death. After a two week trial, Miller was convicted of shooting Jody Loomis when she was on a bike ride to see her horse. A jury deliberated Friday afternoon and Monday morning before finding Miller guilty in Snohomish County Superior Court. Miller died at his home, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Miller had posted $1 million bond last year.

AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THANKSGIVING

Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe

Health experts say a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but they know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry, overcooked turkey. U.S. health officials say small household gatherings have contributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases. But there’s no need to cancel the holiday. Spending time with loved ones is important for health too. The coronavirus spreads more easily when people are crowded together inside, so experts encourage new outdoor traditions such as hiking as a family. Guest lists for indoor feasts should be small enough so people can sit six feet apart while unmasked.

TORNADO-ST HELENS

Small tornado touches down in St. Helens, buildings damaged

ST HELENS, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down north of Portland in St. Helens, Oregon. The weather service confirmed the tornado at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. KPTV reports it touched down around 12:20 p.m. Damage to the roof of a home was reported and at least two other buildings were damaged by large tree limbs. No injuries were immediately reported. The National Weather Service in Portland said on Twitter that rotating clouds were still possible in the area Tuesday afternoon.