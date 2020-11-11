AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 10:30 AM Sea-Tac Airport previews health and holiday travel tips – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport holds a media briefing and tour to which is projected to see the largest number of travelers since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Speakers include SEA Airport Director Lance Lyttle, Concourse Concessions founder and CEO David Fukuhara, and SEA Customer Accessibility Manager Chelsea Rodriguez

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day – Veterans Day * Presidential Proclamation encourages Americans to ‘recognize the fortitude and sacrifice of veterans through public ceremonies and private thoughts and prayers’, calls upon federal, state, and local officials to display the flag and to participate in ‘patriotic activities in their communities’, and calls on Americans, including civic and fraternal organizations, places of worship, schools, and communities to support the day with ‘commemorative expressions and programs’

Thursday, Nov. 12 9:00 AM Washington Department of Commerce press briefing on clean commercial buildings standard – Washington State Department of Commerce Senior Energy Policy Advisor Chuck Murray and Energy Division Buildings Unit Managing Director Emily Salzberg holds a press call to discuss implementing Washington’s landmark clean commercial buildings standard enacted in 2019

Weblinks: http://www.commerce.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/WAStateCommerce

Contacts: Penny Thomas, Washington State Department of Commerce communications, penny.thomas@commerce.wa.gov, 1 206 256 6106

Register to receive Zoom meeting information. Please provide name, email address and media organization to penny.thomas@commerce.wa.gov.

Friday, Nov. 13 5:30 PM OneAmerica Annual Celebration, titled ‘Our Rising Tide’

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://weareoneamerica.org, https://twitter.com/weareoneamerica

Contacts: Pavan Vangipuram, OneAmerica communications, pavan@weareoneamerica.org, 1 206 452 8403

Friday, Nov. 13 POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World Seattle whisky tasting event – POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World Seattle whisky tasting event * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.whiskiesoftheworld.com/, https://twitter.com/WhiskiesOTWorld

Contacts: Whiskies of the World, 1 408 225 0446

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Nov. 13 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203