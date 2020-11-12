BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:05 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, will give a statewide televised update Thursday evening on COVID-19, which health officials have warned is accelerating rapidly throughout the state. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 440 words. Will be updated after conclusion of governor’s remarks, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. PST.

ELECTION 2020 OREGON LEGISLATURE

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Democratic lawmakers will fall short of winning enough state legislative seats to prevent Republicans from staging walkouts that have halted action at the Capitol in recent years. By Sara Cline. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS RAMS PREVIEW

The chance to play against the NFL’s worst pass defense should be a golden opportunity for Jared Goff and Sean McVay to get the Los Angeles Rams back into top form after a few stumbling weeks. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

BC-FBC–T25-OREGON-WASHINGTON STATE PREVIEW

Nick Rolovich will be making his home debut when Washington State hosts No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

FBC–OREGON STATE WASHINGTON PREVIEW

SEATTLE — When Jimmy Lake finally checked his phone, he noticed the missed calls and who they were from. Clearly something was wrong. By Tim Booth. SENT: 720 words. With AP photos.

BKC PAC 12 PRESEASON POLL: UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll.

IN BRIEF

FEDERAL WAY DOJ SETTLEMENT: Federal Way reaches settlement with DOJ over school bullying.

SMALL PLANE CRASH: Seattle, Edmonds men died Langley plane crash.

CORRECTIONS OFFICER RAPE CHARGE: Corrections officer charged with child rape.

VEHICLE CRASH ARREST: Police: Man arrested after injuring 3 in head-on collision