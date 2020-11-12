Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State-elect Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, said she will examine the “critical warnings” that the state’s former elections director voiced before he was fired last week by the incumbent secretary of state. In a blunt memo to Fagan and her Republican challenger on the eve of the 2020 election, Oregon Elections Director Stephen Trout said some of the state’s election systems are running on an operating system that Microsoft stopped supporting last January, pointed out an absence of multifactor authentication to access those election systems and raised other issues.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has recorded 876 new presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The daily number released Wednesday continues Oregon’s trend of high case tallies as the state struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus transmission mostly fueled by small indoor gatherings. The new numbers came as nine counties with high COVID spread rate begin a two-week pause on social activities to attempt to control the virus. Hospitalizations are also rising. The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday. That’s a 57% increase last week and 83% higher than four weeks ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Milwaukie man who was arrested on suspicion of fatally hitting a pedestrian has been taken into custody again after officials said he assaulted a witness in the case. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kevin Derrick was arrested Sept. 24 on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide and failing to perform the duties of a driver in the Sept. 19 death of 59-year-old Robert Keys, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. After his release, investigators said Derrick and his girlfriend, Alysha Esser, “confronted, physically assaulted and injured a witness in the case.” Derrick is again in jail, this time with $1 million bail. Police are still searching for Esser. It wasn’t known if Derrick has a lawyer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Words including she, he, herself and himself may be purged from Portland’s founding document. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the City Council will likely vote Thursday to remove all feminine and masculine terms from the city charter, substituting gender neutral wording. The city auditor office chief deputy Amanda Lamb says the intent is to be more inclusive in the language. The proposed ordinance was drafted in the auditor’s office. Such linguistic tweaks, more than five dozen in all, do not require a citywide referendum or voter approval like other amendments to the city charter. Philadelphia and Tulsa, Oklahoma both purged gendered references from their charters in the last year.