Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier has won a second term in Washington’s closely divided 8th Congressional District. Schrier fended off a challenge from Republican newcomer Jesse Jensen, an Army veteran and former program manager at Amazon and Microsoft, who tried to paint her as too liberal. The district stretches from some of Seattle’s south and eastern suburbs to central Washington farmland. While its residents have typically voted for Democrats for president, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Republicans had held the congressional seat for decades until Schrier won two years ago.

SEATTLE (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the largest penalty for campaign finance violations ever assessed in the state. The Seattle Times reports in a unanimous ruling Tuesday that the court upheld the $18 million fine imposed on the Grocery Manufacturers Association for violating Washington campaign-finance laws during a 2013 fight against a food-labeling initiative. The Washington State Court of Appeals found the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s violations “serious and significant” and “represented an intentional attempt to conceal the identity of companies donating millions of dollars in a contentious ballot campaign.” The case stemmed from a failed initiative that would have required the labeling of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, in food products sold in Washington.

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a small plane crash on Whidbey Island southeast of Langley. Officials with South Whidbey Fire say the plane went down just west of the runway at the Whidbey Airpark, hit the ground and ended up in the woods. The FAA said a Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed around noon. Island County Sheriff’s Sgt. Laura Price told KCPQ-TV that the two people on board the plane died. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

SEATTLE (AP) — King County health officials say they’ve confirmed a new measles case in a child, with possible exposures at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Public Health — Seattle & King County officials said Wednesday that the highly-contagious infection likely happened while the child was traveling outside the United States. Before the child was diagnosed, he had been on Nov. 5 near the airport’s Gate N-11 and Carousel 13 in the baggage claim area. Health officials are advising anyone who was in that area from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. that they could have been exposed to measles.