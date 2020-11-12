Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Already the worst pass defense in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks could be down both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle may be without Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar against the Rams this week. And facing a short turnaround with a game against Arizona on Nov. 19, it also raises the question of whether either would be ready to go versus the Cardinals. Griffin is still dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 7, while Dunbar left last week’s game in Buffalo because of a knee injury.

UNDATED (AP) — LaMelo Ball tops the list of point guards in the NBA draft. Ball played professionally in Lithuania and Australia, bypassing college basketball. He’s a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft. Another American-born international prospect Killian Hayes and Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton are also positioned to hear their names called in the first 10 picks. Another notable name is North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony. He was considered a top-10 prospect entering the season but his stock dropped after the Tar Heels had a losing season and Anthony battled a knee injury.

UNDATED (AP) — There was a lot of talk before the kickoff of the Pac-12 season about early morning starts for football games. Some was positive, some negative. But as it turns out, just one game through the conference’s first three weeks has been scheduled for a morning start and that was USC’s come-from-behind win over Arizona State on the league’s opening weekend. It kicked off at 9 a.m. Pacific. The league’s earliest start this weekend is 12:30 p.m. local time. The Pac-12 After Dark games are more prevalent, with three set to start at 7:30 p.m. or later this weekend.