Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Idaho’s coronavirus surge overwhelms primary care clinics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A health care executive says Idaho’s unchecked spread of the coronavirus has become so overwhelming in some areas that medical providers are struggling to answer phone calls from would-be patients. Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said Wednesday the company’s 20 clinics in southwestern Idaho normally get about 1,800 phone calls a day. Now they are getting 3,000 and dealing with dozens of staffers out sick. Peterman says that means they might miss calls from parents of children with ear infections or patients with questions about their blood pressure medication. So far more than 75,400 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus and more than 700 have died.

Major storm headed for Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A major storm carrying high winds, drenching rain and heavy snow is headed for the Pacific Northwest, according to weather experts. The storm due to arrive at the end of the week will be the strongest seen in months, meteorologists with AccuWeather said Wednesday. Initially, rain will begin to fall along the coast in cities such as Seattle and Portland late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon. But by Friday afternoon, the storm is expected to slam into the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Rain will turn to snow at higher elevations.

US nuclear lab partnering with utility to produce hydrogen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy production facility at a nuclear power plant in Minnesota with the help of a research lab in Idaho. Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station in Red Wing, Minnesota. The project announced this week is part of the Energy Department’s strategy to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions using nuclear power to generate carbon-free energy. Vehicles using hydrogen fuel cells, for example, produce only water vapor and warm air as exhaust.

Idaho governor pledges to explain COVID-19 vaccine safety

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is pledging to explain the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine to Idaho residents once it becomes available. The Republican governor on Tuesday made the promise during an hour-long call-in program put on by the American Association of Retired Persons of Idaho that Little has been participating in regularly since COVID-19 entered the state. Little made the promise to a caller who described himself as an 80-year-old veteran. Many Idaho residents view vaccinations with suspicion, and the state is near the bottom compared with other states for rates of flu vaccinations.

Idaho judge drops virus order violation case over yard sale

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has dismissed a case against a woman who was cited for holding a yard sale authorities say violated the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. The Idaho Statesman reported Judge Van Valin dismissed the case brought by officials who said the yard sale was not an essential business. Valin ruled the yard sale conducted in April by Christa Thompson of Rathdrum was not a business. Defense attorney Edward Dindinger says the judge ruled that the language of the stay-at-home order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic did not apply to Thompson.

Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times in an attack that left a steak knife blade lodged in her back. The Idaho State Journal reports 30-year-old Steven Skylar Drain of Pocatello has pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery. Drain’s plea was part of an agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors to dismiss an enhancement charge for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime. Drain told investigators he stabbed a Pocatello woman in her apartment during an argument in October 2019. The woman spent several days in critical condition before she was stabilized.