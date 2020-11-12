Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-OREGON

New secretary of state to examine election system warnings

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State-elect Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, said she will examine the “critical warnings” that the state’s former elections director voiced before he was fired last week by the incumbent secretary of state. In a blunt memo to Fagan and her Republican challenger on the eve of the 2020 election, Oregon Elections Director Stephen Trout said some of the state’s election systems are running on an operating system that Microsoft stopped supporting last January, pointed out an absence of multifactor authentication to access those election systems and raised other issues.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has recorded 876 new presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The daily number released Wednesday continues Oregon’s trend of high case tallies as the state struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus transmission mostly fueled by small indoor gatherings. The new numbers came as nine counties with high COVID spread rate begin a two-week pause on social activities to attempt to control the virus. Hospitalizations are also rising. The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday. That’s a 57% increase last week and 83% higher than four weeks ago.

HIT RUN SUSPECT-WITNESS ASSAULT

Man arrested in hit-and-run suspected of assaulting witness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Milwaukie man who was arrested on suspicion of fatally hitting a pedestrian has been taken into custody again after officials said he assaulted a witness in the case. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kevin Derrick was arrested Sept. 24 on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide and failing to perform the duties of a driver in the Sept. 19 death of 59-year-old Robert Keys, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. After his release, investigators said Derrick and his girlfriend, Alysha Esser, “confronted, physically assaulted and injured a witness in the case.” Derrick is again in jail, this time with $1 million bail. Police are still searching for Esser. It wasn’t known if Derrick has a lawyer.

CITY CHARTER GENDER

Portland looks to remove gender from city charter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Words including she, he, herself and himself may be purged from Portland’s founding document. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the City Council will likely vote Thursday to remove all feminine and masculine terms from the city charter, substituting gender neutral wording. The city auditor office chief deputy Amanda Lamb says the intent is to be more inclusive in the language. The proposed ordinance was drafted in the auditor’s office. Such linguistic tweaks, more than five dozen in all, do not require a citywide referendum or voter approval like other amendments to the city charter. Philadelphia and Tulsa, Oklahoma both purged gendered references from their charters in the last year.

WINTER STORM

Major storm headed for Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A major storm carrying high winds, drenching rain and heavy snow is headed for the Pacific Northwest, according to weather experts. The storm due to arrive at the end of the week will be the strongest seen in months, meteorologists with AccuWeather said Wednesday. Initially, rain will begin to fall along the coast in cities such as Seattle and Portland late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon. But by Friday afternoon, the storm is expected to slam into the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Rain will turn to snow at higher elevations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon health officials warn about nearing hospital capacity

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state. As of Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals — a 57% increase in just the past week and an 83% increase in the past four weeks. Health officials said that if hospitals do reach capacity, facilities could postpone elective procedures, use hospital beds or wings that are currently unused, add staffing to their inpatient units or send patients to other hospitals, both in the state and in other states where there is availability.

ELECTION 2020-OREGON

Oregon clerks: Voter registration system is weak point

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s county clerks have told the secretary of state-elect that the state’s centralized voter registration system is a weak point in the election system. The warning came days after the outgoing secretary of state fired the state elections director after he raised similar concerns. Secretary of State Bev Clarno fired Election Director Stephen Trout on Thursday after he pointed out issues that he said threaten the state’s capacity for running elections. Clarno’s action shocked county clerks, who are responsible for running elections in their respective counties and sending results to the state.

HISTORIC DAM-SALMON LAWSUIT

Fishing, environmental groups sue over Umpqua River dam

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Environmental and fishing groups are suing a small, private water district in southern Oregon over a 130-year-old dam on a pristine stretch of the North Umpqua River. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene asks a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District to build a new fish ladder on the Winchester Dam and make major repairs to the overall dam, which is on a national historic registry. Fishing groups say they are acting because the dam is a threat to protected Oregon Coast coho salmon that live in pristine river habitat above the dam.