Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier wins 2nd term in 8th District

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier has won a second term in Washington’s closely divided 8th Congressional District. Schrier fended off a challenge from Republican newcomer Jesse Jensen, an Army veteran and former program manager at Amazon and Microsoft, who tried to paint her as too liberal. The district stretches from some of Seattle’s south and eastern suburbs to central Washington farmland. While its residents have typically voted for Democrats for president, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Republicans had held the congressional seat for decades until Schrier won two years ago.

Appeals court upholds $18M campaign finance fine

SEATTLE (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the largest penalty for campaign finance violations ever assessed in the state. The Seattle Times reports in a unanimous ruling Tuesday that the court upheld the $18 million fine imposed on the Grocery Manufacturers Association for violating Washington campaign-finance laws during a 2013 fight against a food-labeling initiative. The Washington State Court of Appeals found the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s violations “serious and significant” and “represented an intentional attempt to conceal the identity of companies donating millions of dollars in a contentious ballot campaign.” The case stemmed from a failed initiative that would have required the labeling of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, in food products sold in Washington.

2 die in small plane crash on Whidbey Island

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a small plane crash on Whidbey Island southeast of Langley. Officials with South Whidbey Fire say the plane went down just west of the runway at the Whidbey Airpark, hit the ground and ended up in the woods. The FAA said a Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed around noon. Island County Sheriff’s Sgt. Laura Price told KCPQ-TV that the two people on board the plane died. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Measles case confirmed, possible Sea-Tac Airport exposure

SEATTLE (AP) — King County health officials say they’ve confirmed a new measles case in a child, with possible exposures at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Public Health — Seattle & King County officials said Wednesday that the highly-contagious infection likely happened while the child was traveling outside the United States. Before the child was diagnosed, he had been on Nov. 5 near the airport’s Gate N-11 and Carousel 13 in the baggage claim area. Health officials are advising anyone who was in that area from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. that they could have been exposed to measles.

Major storm headed for Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A major storm carrying high winds, drenching rain and heavy snow is headed for the Pacific Northwest, according to weather experts. The storm due to arrive at the end of the week will be the strongest seen in months, meteorologists with AccuWeather said Wednesday. Initially, rain will begin to fall along the coast in cities such as Seattle and Portland late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon. But by Friday afternoon, the storm is expected to slam into the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Rain will turn to snow at higher elevations.

Washington state hospital confirms 8 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SEATTLE (AP) — A hospital in Washington state has reported at least five employees and eight patients tested positive for the coronavirus after an outbreak on a fourth floor unit of the hospital. The Seattle Times reported that the Auburn Medical Center said in a statement Tuesday one patient died after the outbreak was detected late last week. The MultiCare hospital system which owns the hospital tested all 40 patients in the unit and 212 staffers who had worked there over a two-week period before the first positive test was reported. Officials say the hospital received results from all of the patients and 156 staffers.

Bremerton hospital sees another coronavirus outbreak

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Another COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, where at least six people have been infected since early November. The Kitsap Sun reports CHI Franciscan, the hospital system that owns St. Michael, announced Tuesday that four patients and two employees have been infected to date. Hospital officials say the outbreak was linked to a patient who first tested negative and then positive on Nov. 3, Another patient who tested positive the next day prompted St. Michael to test all staff and patients on the affected unit.

Navy debuts cleaner-burning tugboats in Washington state

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Navy has announced it is investing in new environmentally friendly tugboats designed to guide submarines and aircraft carriers through tight spots to and from ports in Washington state. The Kitsap Sun reports that Puget Sound Port Operations Captain Tim Hartman said at least three of the eight tugboats in the fleet are nearly 50 years old and need replacement. The fleet includes three vessels at Bangor and Bremerton each and two in Everett. Hartman said his crew is already operating the Rainier. It’s the first tug of a new tugboat class being delivered to the Navy to meet a new EPA standard for emissions.

Investigators find no evidence that Black man shot at police

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a Black man near Vancouver, Washington, say they have found no evidence that the man fired at deputies. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team said Tuesday that although an affidavit filed in Clark County District Court indicated that Kevin Peterson Jr. appeared to fire twice at deputies on Oct. 29, investigators do not have evidence of that. Deputies were chasing Peterson after detectives tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling Xanax pills in a sting set up by an informant. Investigators also identified the members of law enforcement involved in the shooting as being with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials warn of COVID-19 acceleration ahead of holidays

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington are warning of a continued spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and are pleading with the public to take the pandemic more seriously. If the trajectory of cases does not decrease, they warn, additional restrictions could result. State health officer Kathy Lofy said that cases have been steadily increasing since September but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She says the cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread. The state set a daily record for new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 1,777 new cases announced.