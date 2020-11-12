Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon tallied 1,112 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, shattering its previous record and blowing past more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly statewide. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Democratic lawmakers will fall short of winning enough state legislative seats to prevent Republicans from staging walkouts that have halted action at the Capitol in recent years. By Sara Cline. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

LOS ANGELES — Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82. He eventually was pushed into the shadows and financial ruin, however, for his organization’s role in the 1988 beating death of Ethiopian college student Mulugeta Seraw in Portland, Oregon. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

Nick Rolovich will be making his home debut when Washington State hosts No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE — When Jimmy Lake finally checked his phone, he noticed the missed calls and who they were from. Clearly something was wrong. By Tim Booth. SENT: 720 words. With AP photos.

BKC PAC 12 PRESEASON POLL: UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll.

DEER HUNTING AIRPORT: Nighttime deer hunts approved at Warrenton airport.

VEHICLE CRASH ARREST: Police: Man arrested after injuring 3 in head-on collision.

