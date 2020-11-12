AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 12 9:00 AM Washington Department of Commerce press briefing on clean commercial buildings standard – Washington State Department of Commerce Senior Energy Policy Advisor Chuck Murray and Energy Division Buildings Unit Managing Director Emily Salzberg holds a press call to discuss implementing Washington’s landmark clean commercial buildings standard enacted in 2019

Weblinks: http://www.commerce.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/WAStateCommerce

Contacts: Penny Thomas, Washington State Department of Commerce communications, penny.thomas@commerce.wa.gov, 1 206 256 6106

Register to receive Zoom meeting information. Please provide name, email address and media organization to penny.thomas@commerce.wa.gov.

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 12 – Friday, Nov. 13 Progressive Caucus Center ‘Meeting the Moment’ summit day one – Progressive Caucus Center holds ‘Meeting the Moment: Building a More Resilient Nation’ event day one, with today’s speakers include Majority Leader Steny Hoyer; fellow Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan, Dem Representatives-elect Kai Kahele, Marie Newman, Jamaal Bowman, and Teresa Leger Fernandez; PCAF and CPC Center Executive Director Liz Watson; Children’s Defense Fund President and CEO Rev. Dr Starsky Wilson; Voto Latino President and CEO Maria Teresa Kumar; MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting, Community Change Action President Lorella Pareli; Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott; Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym; Austin, TX, City Councilmember Greg Casar; and Communications Workers of America’s Shane Larson

Weblinks: http://www.progressivecaucuscenter.org, https://twitter.com/WeBuildProgress

Contacts: Jessica Juarez Scruggs, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, jessica@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 206 321 0803; Parker Breza, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, parker@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 612 383 9555;

——————–

——————–

Friday, Nov. 13 5:30 PM OneAmerica Annual Celebration, titled ‘Our Rising Tide’

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://weareoneamerica.org, https://twitter.com/weareoneamerica

Contacts: Pavan Vangipuram, OneAmerica communications, pavan@weareoneamerica.org, 1 206 452 8403

——————–

Friday, Nov. 13 POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World Seattle whisky tasting event – POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World Seattle whisky tasting event * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.whiskiesoftheworld.com/, https://twitter.com/WhiskiesOTWorld

Contacts: Whiskies of the World, 1 408 225 0446

——————–

Friday, Nov. 13 Progressive Caucus Center ‘Meeting the Moment’ summit day two, with Dem Members of Congress – Progressive Caucus Center holds ‘Meeting the Moment: Building a More Resilient Nation’ event day two, with today’s speakers include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; fellow Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Mark Pocan, Ilhan Omar, Deb Haaland, Jamie Raskin, Jesus Chuy Garcia, Vernoica Escobar, and Jared Huffman; Be a Hero Fund founder Ady Barkan; Poor People’s Campaign’s Rev. Dr William Barber; United We Dream Executive Director Greisa Martinez; actor and activist Alyssa Milano; Demos President Sabeel Rahman; AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Schuler; Data for Progress Vice President Julian Brave NoiseCat; People’s Action Institute Executive Director George Goehl; SEIU Home Care Worker Brenda Williams; and Center for International Policy Preisdent and CEO

Weblinks: http://www.progressivecaucuscenter.org, https://twitter.com/WeBuildProgress

Contacts: Jessica Juarez Scruggs, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, jessica@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 206 321 0803; Parker Breza, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, parker@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 612 383 9555;

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Nov. 13 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203