BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a statewide two-week “freeze” which will limit restaurants and bars to take-out only and close gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities during that period. By Sara Cline. SENT: 810 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FARMS FINED

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three Mid-Columbia farms are among those receiving the biggest fines in the state from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries for serious violations of agriculture regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 340 words.

FRUIT JUICE LAWSUIT

YAKIMA, Wash. — The owner of a fruit processing plant in Washington state has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit claiming the company produced juices tainted by inorganic arsenic and moldy fruit. SENT: 370 words.

SPORTS

BKC T25 GONZAGA PREVIEW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert believed Gonzaga would be playing for the national title at the end of last season, before the Bulldogs’ championship aspirations were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

BKN NBA DRAFT FORWARDS

Obi Toppin needed one season to go from developmental project to potential NBA lottery pick. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 780 words.

FBN ON FOOTBALL

Each year on Super Bowl Eve, The Associated Press presents its individual awards for the NFL season in a prime-time showcase fitting for the honors. We’re only halfway through the 2020 schedule, impacted of course by the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s worthwhile to take a look at the front-runners in the various categories. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

CONVENIENCE STORE KILLING: Vancouver man found guilty in killing of woman at store.

PUBLIC NEGOTIATIONS: Supreme Court to hear case involving public contract talks.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: Lakewood man charged after accidentally shooting man