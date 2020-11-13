Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise School District board voted unanimously on Thursday to move students to online learning after the Thanksgiving break. Nearly 1,600 students and staff are currently quarantined in the district, crippling schools’ ability to operate. Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts says COVID-related quarantines have already forced 5 or 6 special education programs to temporarily close, and there aren’t enough substitutes to fill in for absent teachers. Boise board members expressed frustration that neither state nor local health leaders have taken action to slow the spread of the virus as case numbers skyrocket, noting that bars remain open and local mask rules remain unenforced while more than 25,000 students will have to attend school from home.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A health care executive says Idaho’s unchecked spread of the coronavirus has become so overwhelming in some areas that medical providers are struggling to answer phone calls from would-be patients. Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said Wednesday the company’s 20 clinics in southwestern Idaho normally get about 1,800 phone calls a day. Now they are getting 3,000 and dealing with dozens of staffers out sick. Peterman says that means they might miss calls from parents of children with ear infections or patients with questions about their blood pressure medication. So far more than 75,400 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus and more than 700 have died.

SEATTLE (AP) — A major storm carrying high winds, drenching rain and heavy snow is headed for the Pacific Northwest, according to weather experts. The storm due to arrive at the end of the week will be the strongest seen in months, meteorologists with AccuWeather said Wednesday. Initially, rain will begin to fall along the coast in cities such as Seattle and Portland late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon. But by Friday afternoon, the storm is expected to slam into the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Rain will turn to snow at higher elevations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy production facility at a nuclear power plant in Minnesota with the help of a research lab in Idaho. Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station in Red Wing, Minnesota. The project announced this week is part of the Energy Department’s strategy to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions using nuclear power to generate carbon-free energy. Vehicles using hydrogen fuel cells, for example, produce only water vapor and warm air as exhaust.