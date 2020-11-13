Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon tallied 1,122 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, shattering its previous record and four more people have died. The previous daily record was 988 on Saturday. Multnomah County, home to Portland, had 350 cases on Thursday. State health officials attributed some of the new cases this week to at least five Halloween parties, including one that had 100 guests. Several major hospitals in Portland are now curtailing elective surgeries amid the surge. State health data shows that about 20% of intensive care unit beds remain free statewide and 290 people are hospitalized with the virus.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82. The Riverside County Public Health Department said Thursday that Metzger died Nov. 4 of Parkinson’s disease. As a Klan leader in the 1970s and later as founder of the White Aryan Resistance, Metzger organized rallies and cross burnings. But he was pushed into the shadows after skinheads connected to his group beat a Black man to death in Oregon in 1988. The victim’s family won a $12.5 million judgment against Metzger, his organization and others.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Democratic lawmakers will fall short of winning enough state legislative seats to prevent Republicans from staging walkouts that have halted action at the Capitol in recent years. Following the unofficial results of the 2020 election, Oregon Democrats are predicted to hold onto their three-fifths supermajority in the state Senate and House. However, the party did not pick up enough seats to expand to a quorum-proof majority, which would prevent work from halting in the Capitol if Republicans leave Salem again.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — The residents of a Portland suburb have voted to recall their mayor. According to the Clackamas County Elections website, FOX12-TV reports 68% of people voted to remove Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office. Earlier this year, some members of the community began a campaign to recall Holladay following Holladay’s reactions to the pandemic and recent racial justice movement. Holladay had asked businesses to defy Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order and as protests for racial justice began, Holladay posted to Facebook, downplaying police violence against the Black community. Fox 12 contacted Holladay and when asked if he would like to comment, his reply was “no.”