Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, on Thursday urged people to forego gatherings and holiday travel plans as COVID-19 cases spike across the state. Inslee said further measures to prevent the spread will be announced in the coming days. Two days ago, state and county health officials warned of an acceleration of cases, and pleaded with the public to take the pandemic more seriously heading into the winter holidays. On Tuesday, state health officer Kathy Lofy said cases have been steadily increasing since September, but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She said cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way Public Schools has agreed to better track and prevent bullying as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. The DOJ said Thursday it stepped in because the district had failed to adequately respond to students’ complaints that they were physically and verbally harassed by their peers because of their religion or national origin. According to the district, the incidents referred to occurred from 2013 to 2015. The district says it began improving its policies and practices in 2015, before the DOJ informed the district about its investigation in the 2016-2017 school year.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Clallam Bay Corrections Center officer has been charged with first-degree child rape. The Peninsula Daily News reports Superior Court Judge Lauren Erickson set bail of $50,000 this week for 32-year-old Alexis R. Bustillos Osuna of Port Angeles. Harry Gasnick of Clallam Public Defender, representing Osuna, asked that Osuna be released on his own recognizance, saying the nature of the offense and circumstances of the allegations are of an opportunistic nature, not a predatory nature. He remained in custody Thursday. The assault allegedly occurred between Nov. 2-6, when the girl’s mother was at work, according to the probable cause statement written by Port Angeles Police Detective Trevor Dropp.

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — The two people who died when their Cessna crashed on Whidbey Island Wednesday have been identified. KOMO-TV reports the pilot was 78-year-old Carl Dahlman of Seattle, and the co-pilot was 25-year-old Joshua McCormick of Edmonds, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office. The Cessna 177 reported to the FAA it had lost an engine near Langley Airport just before noon. A witness called authorities and said a plane flew over the runway, made a sharp turn and crashed into the woods. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.