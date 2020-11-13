Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The chance to play against the NFL’s worst pass defense should be a golden opportunity for Jared Goff and Sean McVay to get the Los Angeles Rams back into top form after a few stumbling weeks. It’s not that simple for the quarterback or his head coach, however. That woeful pass defense belongs to the Seattle Seahawks, those NFC West rivals who still lead the division and always present far more problems than opportunities. There’s also the matter of Russell Wilson, who has proven he can cause trouble for the Rams every time.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For weeks one of the favored questions thrown at Seattle coach Pete Carroll is when will 2016 All-Pro Damon “Snacks” Harrison finally make his debut. It’s finally expected to happen this week when the Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams. With defensive tackle Bryan Mone dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered last week against Buffalo, the Seahawks have a need on their defensive front and an experienced veteran sitting on their practice squad waiting for his opportunity. Harrison signed with Seattle’s practice squad in early October and has spent the past month getting into shape to help the Seahawks in the second half of the season.

UNDATED (AP) — The 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks will bring a strong running attack to chilly Pullman when they play Washington State on Saturday. The Ducks had three players rush for at least 78 yards in their season-opening win over Stanford. CJ Verdell had 20 carries for 105 yards against Stanford. He pounded Washington Sate for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the Ducks’ last meeting with the Cougars a year ago. Washington State won 38-28 at Oregon State in the Cougars’ season opener.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Lake will finally make his debut as Washington’s coach Saturday night when the Huskies host Oregon State. Washington was supposed to open the season against California last week but that game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Golden Bears program. Oregon State already has one game under its belt. But it was a disappointing start for the Beavers since they lost 38-28 at home to Washington State.