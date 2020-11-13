Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon shatters COVID-19 daily case record after Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon tallied 1,122 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, shattering its previous record and four more people have died. The previous daily record was 988 on Saturday. Multnomah County, home to Portland, had 350 cases on Thursday. State health officials attributed some of the new cases this week to at least five Halloween parties, including one that had 100 guests. Several major hospitals in Portland are now curtailing elective surgeries amid the surge. State health data shows that about 20% of intensive care unit beds remain free statewide and 290 people are hospitalized with the virus.

OBIT-WHITE SUPREMACIST

White separatist who spewed racial hatred dead at 82

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Metzger, the notorious former Ku Klux Klan leader who rose to prominence in the 1980s while promoting white separatism and stoking racial violence, has died at age 82. The Riverside County Public Health Department said Thursday that Metzger died Nov. 4 of Parkinson’s disease. As a Klan leader in the 1970s and later as founder of the White Aryan Resistance, Metzger organized rallies and cross burnings. But he was pushed into the shadows after skinheads connected to his group beat a Black man to death in Oregon in 1988. The victim’s family won a $12.5 million judgment against Metzger, his organization and others.

ELECTION 2020-OREGON LEGISLATURE

Democrats won’t reach 2/3rd supermajority in Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Democratic lawmakers will fall short of winning enough state legislative seats to prevent Republicans from staging walkouts that have halted action at the Capitol in recent years. Following the unofficial results of the 2020 election, Oregon Democrats are predicted to hold onto their three-fifths supermajority in the state Senate and House. However, the party did not pick up enough seats to expand to a quorum-proof majority, which would prevent work from halting in the Capitol if Republicans leave Salem again.

MAYOR RECALLED

Mayor of Portland suburb recalled in special election

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — The residents of a Portland suburb have voted to recall their mayor. According to the Clackamas County Elections website, FOX12-TV reports 68% of people voted to remove Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office. Earlier this year, some members of the community began a campaign to recall Holladay following Holladay’s reactions to the pandemic and recent racial justice movement. Holladay had asked businesses to defy Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order and as protests for racial justice began, Holladay posted to Facebook, downplaying police violence against the Black community. Fox 12 contacted Holladay and when asked if he would like to comment, his reply was “no.”

HOMELESS DEATH-COLD WEATHER

Homeless amputee dies in Bend from cold weather exposure

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A homeless man and double leg amputee has died in Bend, Oregon after temperatures dipped below freezing this week. A sanitation worker found 57-year-old David Melvin Savory dead outside a Rite Aid early Tuesday morning. The Bulletin reports that Savory was on the waitlist for several area homeless shelters and some residents had given him blankets and started a Go Fund Me page for him before his death. Bend, which often sees heavy snow in the winter, doesn’t have a permanent warming shelter and lacks a year-round low-barrier homeless shelter. Advocates say those are “huge gaps” in the safety net.

DEER HUNTING-AIRPORT

Nighttime deer hunts approved at airport

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The Port of Astoria has obtained city approval for nighttime hunts to kill deer causing a danger to aircraft at the Astoria Regional Airport. The Astorian reports airport manager Gary Kobes says the Port has 10 kill permits from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and more are available if needed. Deer are considered dangerous to aircraft when inside a fence surrounding the runways. A Learjet from the Canadian military struck an elk in the early 2000s and caught fire. The hunts could happen over several weeks and the meat will be distributed to food banks.

ELECTION 2020-OREGON

New secretary of state to examine election system warnings

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State-elect Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, said she will examine the “critical warnings” that the state’s former elections director voiced before he was fired last week by the incumbent secretary of state. In a blunt memo to Fagan and her Republican challenger on the eve of the 2020 election, Oregon Elections Director Stephen Trout said some of the state’s election systems are running on an operating system that Microsoft stopped supporting last January, pointed out an absence of multifactor authentication to access those election systems and raised other issues.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has recorded 876 new presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The daily number released Wednesday continues Oregon’s trend of high case tallies as the state struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus transmission mostly fueled by small indoor gatherings. The new numbers came as nine counties with high COVID spread rate begin a two-week pause on social activities to attempt to control the virus. Hospitalizations are also rising. The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday. That’s a 57% increase last week and 83% higher than four weeks ago.