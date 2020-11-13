Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Gov. Jay Inslee urges public to forego holiday gatherings

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, on Thursday urged people to forego gatherings and holiday travel plans as COVID-19 cases spike across the state. Inslee said further measures to prevent the spread will be announced in the coming days. Two days ago, state and county health officials warned of an acceleration of cases, and pleaded with the public to take the pandemic more seriously heading into the winter holidays. On Tuesday, state health officer Kathy Lofy said cases have been steadily increasing since September, but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks. She said cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread.

FEDERAL WAY-DOJ SETTLEMENT

Federal Way reaches settlement with DOJ over school bullying

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way Public Schools has agreed to better track and prevent bullying as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. The DOJ said Thursday it stepped in because the district had failed to adequately respond to students’ complaints that they were physically and verbally harassed by their peers because of their religion or national origin. According to the district, the incidents referred to occurred from 2013 to 2015. The district says it began improving its policies and practices in 2015, before the DOJ informed the district about its investigation in the 2016-2017 school year.

CORRECTIONS OFFICER-RAPE CHARGE

Corrections officer charged with child rape

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Clallam Bay Corrections Center officer has been charged with first-degree child rape. The Peninsula Daily News reports Superior Court Judge Lauren Erickson set bail of $50,000 this week for 32-year-old Alexis R. Bustillos Osuna of Port Angeles. Harry Gasnick of Clallam Public Defender, representing Osuna, asked that Osuna be released on his own recognizance, saying the nature of the offense and circumstances of the allegations are of an opportunistic nature, not a predatory nature. He remained in custody Thursday. The assault allegedly occurred between Nov. 2-6, when the girl’s mother was at work, according to the probable cause statement written by Port Angeles Police Detective Trevor Dropp.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

Seattle, Edmonds men died Langley plane crash

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — The two people who died when their Cessna crashed on Whidbey Island Wednesday have been identified. KOMO-TV reports the pilot was 78-year-old Carl Dahlman of Seattle, and the co-pilot was 25-year-old Joshua McCormick of Edmonds, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office. The Cessna 177 reported to the FAA it had lost an engine near Langley Airport just before noon. A witness called authorities and said a plane flew over the runway, made a sharp turn and crashed into the woods. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

DEPUTIES SHOOT MAN

Suspected gunman fatally shot by cops in Woodinville ID’d

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old man shot and killed by two King County Sheriff’s deputies in Woodinville on Monday. The Seattle Times reports Ronny Dunning died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the office. Homicide in this instance is defined as the action of a person that directly causes the death of another. Court records show Dunning’s last known address is in Renton. Court records indicate Dunning struggled with depression, addiction and other mental-health. Both deputies were hit by gunfire during the incident and were treated and released from hospitals.

VEHICLE CRASH-ARREST

Police: Man arrested after injuring 3 in head-on collision

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man involved in a head-on collision in late September that injured three people after investigators say he was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. The Columbian reported that John Clifford of Battle Ground was arrested Wednesday on charges of vehicular assault. The Clark County sheriff’s office says Clifford crossed over the centerline of the road and struck a Nissan SUV driven by 61-year-old Lori Anchors. Two children were in the car with Anchors. Clifford, Anchors and the two children were taken to the hospital. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-WASHINGTON

Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier wins 2nd term in 8th District

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier has won a second term in Washington’s closely divided 8th Congressional District. Schrier fended off a challenge from Republican newcomer Jesse Jensen, an Army veteran and former program manager at Amazon and Microsoft, who tried to paint her as too liberal. The district stretches from some of Seattle’s south and eastern suburbs to central Washington farmland. While its residents have typically voted for Democrats for president, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Republicans had held the congressional seat for decades until Schrier won two years ago.

GROCERY GROUP-CAMPAIGN LAW VIOLATION

Appeals court upholds $18M campaign finance fine

SEATTLE (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the largest penalty for campaign finance violations ever assessed in the state. The Seattle Times reports in a unanimous ruling Tuesday that the court upheld the $18 million fine imposed on the Grocery Manufacturers Association for violating Washington campaign-finance laws during a 2013 fight against a food-labeling initiative. The Washington State Court of Appeals found the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s violations “serious and significant” and “represented an intentional attempt to conceal the identity of companies donating millions of dollars in a contentious ballot campaign.” The case stemmed from a failed initiative that would have required the labeling of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, in food products sold in Washington.

MEASLES CASE-AIRPORT

Measles case confirmed, possible Sea-Tac Airport exposure

SEATTLE (AP) — King County health officials say they’ve confirmed a new measles case in a child, with possible exposures at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Public Health — Seattle & King County officials said Wednesday that the highly-contagious infection likely happened while the child was traveling outside the United States. Before the child was diagnosed, he had been on Nov. 5 near the airport’s Gate N-11 and Carousel 13 in the baggage claim area. Health officials are advising anyone who was in that area from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. that they could have been exposed to measles.