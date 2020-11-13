Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:35 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a statewide two-week “freeze” which will limit restaurants and bars to take-out only and close gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities during that period. By Sara Cline. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

WHITE SUPREMACIST ETHIOPIAN ADOPTION

SAN DIEGO — The California lawyer who for years made sure white supremacist Tom Metzger made payments on a judgment for his role in the killing of an Ethiopian man studying in the U.S. took no money for himself from the case but ended up with something priceless: a son. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 930 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FARMS FINED

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three Mid-Columbia farms are among those receiving the biggest fines in the state from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries for serious violations of agriculture regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 340 words.

IN BRIEF

CONVENIENCE STORE KILLING: Vancouver man found guilty in killing of woman at store.

POACHING FRENZY: Oregon officials raise alarms amid ‘frenzy’ of poaching

The AP-Portland, Ore.